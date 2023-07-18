Trump Campaign Targets DeSantis' Donors, Highlights Struggles in Florida Governor's White House Bid

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has reportedly taken a new approach to undermine Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-Florida) presidential bid by reaching out to DeSantis’ donors, highlighting the struggles of his campaign.

What Happened: Trump’s top advisors, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, sent a memo to DeSantis’ donors, urging them to question the governor on his campaign’s struggles.

“If you still collectively pour millions of dollars into the failing Ron DeSantis campaign, you can’t say you weren’t warned,” the advisors wrote in their memo, Business Insider reported.

The memo highlighted a series of unflattering stories about DeSantis’ campaign, which has struggled to challenge Trump’s commanding lead in the GOP field. Despite these challenges, DeSantis remains Trump’s best-positioned challenger ahead of the first GOP presidential debate next month.

The memo also suggested that DeSantis’ campaign could face solvency issues, citing an NBC report about the campaign’s financial struggles. In response, DeSantis’ campaign pointed to a statement touting its $20 million haul in six weeks.

Why It Matters: This development comes amid a series of public spats between Trump and DeSantis, who are currently the leading candidates in the Republican race for the 2024 presidential nomination. Trump has previously expressed his dismay over DeSantis joining the presidential race, branding the Florida leader as disloyal for doing so after he helped him get elected in Florida.

DeSantis, on the other hand, has been confident that his lead over Trump will grow in the second half of 2023, stating that “Rome wasn’t built in a day.” He has also criticized Trump for skipping debates, stating that “nobody is entitled to this nomination.”

