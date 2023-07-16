Ron DeSantis Campaign Lets Go Of Staff Amid Heavy Spending

Months after entering the competitive 2024 GOP field, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his campaign recently let go of several staffers as part of cost-cutting measures.

What Happened: According to a report by Politico, approximately 10 staffers were relieved of their positions. The report noted that several of the staffers subsequently applied to an external organization associated with the DeSantis campaign. Never Back Down, the pro-DeSantis super PAC, received resumes from some of them, a person familiar with the group told the outlet.

The decision to reduce staff was made so that the DeSantis' campaign could meet its fundraising targets. While the governor managed to raise $20 million in the second quarter of this year, $3 million was allocated for the general election.

Furthermore, only around 15 percent of donations came from small-dollar donors. To remain competitive, DeSantis needs to receive more support among small-dollar contributors, a demographic that former President Donald Trump has connected with strongly over the past several years.

Politico reported that DeSantis' campaign has so far spent over $1 million on payroll, payroll taxes, insurance and processing fees in the second quarter, with roughly 90 staffers on the books.

"Americans are rallying behind Ron DeSantis and his plan to reverse Joe Biden's failures and restore sanity to our nation, and his momentum will only continue as voters see more of him in person, especially in Iowa," DeSantis spokesperson Andrew Romeo said, according to Politico. "Defeating Joe Biden and the $72 million behind him will require a nimble and candidate-driven campaign, and we are building a movement to go the distance."

Why It Matters: DeSantis is getting ready for a big campaign in Iowa. He plans to visit 99 counties in the state — a huge task — and will need a lot of staff members to help organize events.

It's possible that Never Back Down, the organization that sponsored DeSantis' appearance in New Hampshire last week, will help organize some of these events in Iowa as well, the report said.

Recent polls have shown DeSantis trailing in Iowa, but his advisers have argued DeSantis has an opportunity in the state.

