Dell Technologies, Marvell Technology And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq 100 closed higher by around 150 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it could be a preplanned sale, or could indicate their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Dell Technologies

The Trade: Dell Technologies Inc. DELL Chief Marketing Officer Allison Dew sold a total of 329,038 shares at an average price of $55.24. The insider received around $18.18 million from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Goldman Sachs recently maintained Dell Technologies with a Buy and raised the price target from $49 to $55.

Goldman Sachs recently maintained Dell Technologies with a Buy and raised the price target from $49 to $55. What Dell Technologies Does: Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises.

Marvell Technology

The Trade: Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL Director Michael Strachan sold a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $65.45. The insider received around $327,250 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Keybanc recently maintained Marvell Tech with an Overweight and raised the price target from $70 to $80.

Keybanc recently maintained Marvell Tech with an Overweight and raised the price target from $70 to $80. What Marvell Technology Does: Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share.

Unity Software

The Trade: Unity Software Inc. U President, Grow, Tomer Barzeev sold a total of 75,000 shares at an average price of $45.82. The insider received around $3.44 million from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Barclays recently maintained Unity Software with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $31 to $40.

Barclays recently maintained Unity Software with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $31 to $40. What Unity Software Does: Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content.

Nordson

The Trade: Nordson Corporation NDSN Director Mary G Puma sold a total of 2,099 shares at an average price of $245.92. The insider received around $516,186 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Nordson agreed to acquire ARAG Group and its subsidiaries in an all-cash transaction for €960 million (US$1 billion).

Nordson agreed to acquire ARAG Group and its subsidiaries in an all-cash transaction for €960 million (US$1 billion). What Nordson Does: Nordson is a manufacturer of equipment (including pumps, valves, dispensers, applicators, filters, and pelletizers, among other equipment) used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, sealants, and other materials.

