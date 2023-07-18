Masimo, Acumen Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Masimo Corporation MASI shares dipped 27.3% to $106.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak preliminary revenue results for the second quarter.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ABOS tumbled 9.5% to $8.80 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE shares fell 7.5% to $48.45 in pre-market trading.

GDS Holdings Limited GDS shares declined 4.5% to $11.25 in pre-market trading.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE shares fell 3.9% to $0.2760 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Monday.

Nikola Corporation NKLA shares declined 3% to $2.26 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Monday.

Synchrony Financial SYF shares fell 2% to $34.80 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

