Tesla Co-Founder J.B. Straubel Says Will 'Always' Love Company Despite 'Incredibly Difficult' Decision To Quit In 2019

Tesla Inc TSLA co-founder and former technology chief, J.B. Straubel, shared insights into his journey at the helm of the EV giant during an interview on Monday.

What Happened: Straubel, who served at Tesla for over 14 years until 2019, discussed various aspects of his experience. He returned earlier this year as a board member.

Reflecting on his decision to leave Tesla in 2019, Straubel described it as an “incredibly difficult personal decision.”

“I love Tesla. I always have. It has some sort of place in my heart and it will for the rest of my life. I love the team there, the mission, the products, it’s awesome. That doesn’t mean it’s an easy place to work. It’s challenging. It needs to be successful,” he said.

Early Days: Recalling the early days of Tesla, Straubel highlighted the skepticism and mockery the company faced. The Tesla Roadster, the company’s pioneering model, was initially criticized as impractical and unsafe. Straubel expressed his astonishment at the number of people who doubted Tesla’s authenticity. The second generation of that vehicle is now set for a comeback.

Biggest Challenges: While technological innovation was not the most significant challenge for Tesla, according to Straubel, scaling it profitably proved to be the most daunting task.

“Technology took a small team and small amount of resources unlike scaling which needs a thousand times more resources and people,” he said.

Battery Hiccups: When asked about concerns regarding over-investment in lithium-ion battery technology, Straubel dismissed fears of its potential obsolescence.

He emphasized the need for continuous investment in the supply chain, refining processes, infrastructure, and product development. Straubel believed that under-investment in these areas would hinder progress and innovation.

Why It Matters: Musk has said that creating what is now Tesla with two original co-founders instead of just Straubel was the "worst decision" of his business career.

While the origins of Tesla have been subject to controversy, with various individuals listed as co-founders, Musk joined the company as chairman in 2004 and made a $6.5 million investment based on his trust in Straubel.

