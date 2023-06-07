Elon Musk Wants To Make Twitter Creator-Friendly With An Ambitious Feature That Seems Unreal

Elon Musk’s recent announcement regarding a new Twitter feature aimed at empowering content creators has sparked excitement and curiosity, as the details surrounding its implementation leave room for further explanation and exploration.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Musk announced a new feature geared towards empowering content creators on the platform, saying that the microblogging site will now provide subscribers’ email addresses to content creators.

According to Musk, this initiative will enable content creators to seamlessly interact with their subscribers even if they choose to leave Twitter.

This shocking announcement gained widespread attention from netizens and content creators alike, with Musk’s tweet amassing millions of views and retweets within hours.

The tweet also sparked discussion among users. While some expressed interest in the possibility of a reverse feature that allows them to migrate subscribers from other platforms, others questioned the feasibility of the feature, asking, “What can go wrong?”

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

At this point, Musk hasn’t provided much details about the feature, leaving users to speculate how this will actually work.

Why It’s Important: For the unversed, Musk rebranded the “Super Follows” feature on Twitter with the “Subscriptions” model. The rebranded version essentially allows content creators and influencers to use the platform and monetize their presence by offering unique content to their subscribers.

It was previously reported that the tech billionaire subscribes to at least 77 people on the site, including names like prominent tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, Twitter Spaces host Mario Nawfal, MrBeast, Parody account of Jerome Powell and Memes poster ShitpostGateway.

Earlier, Musk also accidentally revealed how many subscribers he had with a screenshot showing the number 24,700, paying him $4 per month. This would translate to monthly earnings of $98,800 for Musk based solely on his Twitter subscribers.

