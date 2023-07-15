Rollable iPhone Patent, Crash Detection, Amazon Prime Day Discounts And More: A Round-Up Of This Week's Apple News

This week in the world of Apple Inc. AAPL was marked by exciting product updates, innovative patents, and a few surprises. From the new camera feature in the iPhone 15 Pro Max to Apple’s patent for a rollable iPhone, the tech giant continues to push the boundaries. Let’s delve into the details.

New Camera Feature in iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Pro Max may burn a bigger hole in your pocket because of a new camera feature. This update is expected to enhance the photography capabilities of the iPhone, but it could also increase the price. Read the full article here.

Apple’s Patent for a Rollable iPhone

Forget the foldable iPhone, Apple has filed a patent for a rollable iPhone. This innovative design could revolutionize the smartphone market and set new trends in mobile technology. Read the full article here.

iPhone 14’s Life-Saving Feature

A new ad for the iPhone 14 shows its life-saving crash detection in action. This feature could potentially save lives by alerting emergency services in the event of a car crash. Read the full article here.

Tesla May Welcome AirPlay

No Apple CarPlay? No problem. Tesla may soon welcome AirPlay for premium in-car entertainment. This move could enhance the user experience for Tesla owners who are also Apple users. Read the full article here.

Best Deals on iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Series

Amazon Prime Day is the right time to get the best deals on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series. If you’re planning to upgrade your iPhone, this could be the perfect opportunity. Read the full article here.

