No Apple CarPlay? No Problem! Tesla May Soon Welcome AirPlay For Premium In-Car Entertainment

Tesla Inc. TSLA owners yearning for Apple Inc.’s AAPL CarPlay integration may soon find solace as the EV maker appears to be gearing up to introduce AirPlay for a superior entertainment experience.

What Happened: Last year, the possibility of AirPlay support in Tesla vehicles was first hinted at when Elon Musk responded to a tweet stating that he would discuss the idea with the company’s audio engineering team.

Recent developments suggest that Musk’s interest in wireless audio technology has translated into action.

Tesla influencer and investor Sawyer Merritt shared the news on Twitter, providing a link to the Not A Tesla App site. The site discovered references to this development in the code of the latest Tesla iPhone app. The upcoming feature is anticipated to be available worldwide and applicable to Tesla Models S, 3, X, and Y.

Although AirPlay support from iPhone to Tesla vehicles is not yet operational, the reference found in the app’s code suggests that progress is being made toward this goal.

Why It’s Important: While Apple CarPlay may not be on the horizon for Tesla EVs, AirPlay could offer a comparable alternative for streaming high-quality content to the vehicle’s sound system.

Apple significantly overhauled its AirPlay feature a few years ago. It now allows for high-quality audio playback up to 24-bit/48kHz over Wi-Fi.

If successfully implemented in Tesla vehicles, AirPlay would enable drivers and passengers to wirelessly stream music, podcasts, and more from their iPhones directly to the car’s sound system without the need for Bluetooth pairing.

