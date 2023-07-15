On Friday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacted after WHO said aspartame — a key ingredient in Diet Coke — could potentially cause cancer.

What Happened: "I'd be dead long ago if aspartame was dangerous," the billionaire wrote on his social media platform Twitter.

Earlier this week, a WHO committee declared that aspartame, a widely used artificial sweetener in diet drinks and low-sugar foods, might be a potential carcinogen. The International Agency for Research on Cancer based its conclusion on limited evidence from three observational studies that linked the consumption of artificially sweetened beverages to an increase in cases of liver cancer.

Meanwhile, another WHO committee held steady on its assessment of a safe level of aspartame consumption.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also criticized the global agency's findings and maintained its stance that aspartame is safe.

Musk has often professed his liking for Diet Coke. The second richest person previously said he "doesn't care if the drink lowers my life expectancy."

According to Statista, Diet Coke holds a market share of 8% in the U.S. as per 2021 data as one of the Coca-Cola Company's leading brands. Diet Coke's popularity remains high despite concerns over its impact on health. Other than Musk, former President Donald Trump is known for liking Diet Coke.

