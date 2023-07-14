Top 5 Real Estate Stocks That May Plunge In July

The most overbought stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.

Here’s the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Alset Inc. AEI

The company’s shares jumped around 20% over the past month. The company’s stock has a 52-week high of $7.76. .

RSI Value: 71.60

71.60 AEI Price Action: Shares of Alset gained 13.4% to close at $1.99 on Thursday.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ILPT

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust announced a regular quarterly cash distribution on its common shares of $0.01 per common share ($0.04 per share per year). The company’s stock has a 52-week high of $10.78.

RSI Value: 76.46

76.46 ILPT Price Action: Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust rose 10.7% to close at $4.15 on Thursday.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. HOUS

HomeServices Of America increased its ownership stake in Title Resources Group. The company has a 52-week high of $12.96.

RSI Value: 74.45

74.45 HOUS Price Action: Shares of Anywhere Real Estate gained 9.9% to close at $7.69 on Thursday.

Five Point Holdings, LLC FPH

Five Point Holdings posted a narrower loss for the first quarter. Dan Hedigan, Chief Executive Officer, said, "During the first quarter, we saw the housing market begin to stabilize, consistent with our expectations as we started the year. The combination of a moderation in mortgage rates from their peaks in the fourth quarter of 2022, along with home buyers adjusting to the new mortgage interest rate environment and the limited inventory in the existing home markets, is beginning to drive increased buyer activity in new home offerings at our master planned communities." The company’s 52-week high is $4.56.

RSI Value: 75.25

75.25 FPH Price Action: Shares of Five Point Holdings gained 4.2% to close at $2.99 on Thursday.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. EXPI

eXp World reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results. “In 2009, we successfully launched the cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage model, which is now the model for many newer brokerage firms across the industry. As we iterate on the agent value proposition, our focus is to modernize our infrastructure for the next generation of real estate agents,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. The company has a 52-week high of $24.98.

RSI Value: 71.06

71.06 EXPI Price Action: Shares of eXp World Holdings rose 4% to settle at $24.84 on Thursday.

