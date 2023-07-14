Robinhood, Pinterest And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq 100 closed higher by more than 250 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it could be a preplanned sale, or could indicate their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Pinterest

The Trade: Pinterest, Inc. PINS SVP, Products Naveen Gavini sold a total of 9,598 shares at an average price of $28.58. The insider received around $274,298 from selling those shares.

Dropbox

The Trade: Dropbox, Inc. DBX Chief Legal Officer Bart Volkmer sold a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $27.55. The insider received around $275,486 from selling those shares.

Robinhood Markets

The Trade: Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD CFO Jason Warnick sold a total of 40,000 shares at an average price of $12.00. The insider received around $480,000 from selling those shares.

TD SYNNEX

The Trade: TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX 10% owner Apollo Management LP sold a total of 2,300,000 shares at an average price of $94.50. The insider received around $217.35 million from selling those shares.

