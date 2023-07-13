Rocket Lab Stock Has Launched: What's Going On?

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB shares are lifting off on Thursday continuing the stock's upward climb from the last three months.

What To Know:

RKLB shares have gained more than 20% in the past five sessions and have climbed more than 65% higher over the last three months.

Rocket Lab is a California-based space company offering launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions. Rocket Lab's next mission has a scheduled launch window that opens on Friday, July 14 UTC and will deploy from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand.

The company will release its second quarter financial results after the close of markets on August 8 and host a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

Related News: The Analysts Disagree: What's Going On With Lucid Thursday?

RKLB Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Rocket Lab shares are trading 10.7% higher at $6.72 at the time of publication.

Image: MostafaElTurkey36 from Pixabay