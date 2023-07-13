What's Going On With Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) Stock Thursday?

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. JZXN shares are roaring higher on Thursday. Its shares underwent an 18-to-1 reverse share split on Wednesday.

JZXN's float was reduced to only 1.922 million shares after the reverse split was effected, and the stock is trading on remarkably high volume on Thursday. According to data from Benzinga Pro, more than 25 million shares have already been traded, far exceeding the stock's 100-day average of only 127.2 thousand shares.

JZXN has captured the attention of retail investors and is currently a top trending ticker on Yahoo! Finance.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. is a China-based new energy and electric vehicle company that sells EV's and related components through its franchises and retail stores in China.

JZXN Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Jiuzi Holdings shares are trading 67.8% higher at $4.68 at the time of publication.

