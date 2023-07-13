Popular YouTube channel MotorTrend unveiled an intriguing showdown between an electric vehicle (EV) prototype and a gasoline-powered supercar.

What Happened: In their new show “Head 2 Head Drag Race,” MotorTrend featured the Lucid Air Sapphire prototype LCID going head-to-head with the renowned Ferrari SF90 Spider RACE, resulting in an unexpected outcome.

During the race, the Lucid Air Sapphire prototype showcased its impressive capabilities by outperforming the Ferrari.

“Imagine sitting in a $800,000 Ferrari and watching a four-door electric jelly-belly absolutely disappear towards the horizon,” said host Jonny Lieberman who drove the prototype against Jeff Glucker in the Spider.

In the full episode, which could be viewed on MotorTrend+, Lieberman also pitched the Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance against Porsche 911 Turbo S DRPRF.

“But can it hang with an icon like the 911? Spoiler alert: It can,” MotorTrend said.

The Lucid Performers: The Lucid Air Grand Touring performance delivers 1,050 horsepower and accelerates from 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds. The dual motor vehicle also has an EPA-estimated driving range of 446 miles and starts at $179,000.

The Sapphire, meanwhile, can deliver over 1,200 horsepower with its three-motor powertrain. It can also deliver an acceleration of 0-60 mph in less than 2 seconds and 0-100 mph in less than 4 seconds. The Sapphire is priced at $249,000 and will be offered as a limited-production model once launched.

“Sapphire represents the pinnacle of electric performance, finally achieving the performance that I've so long searched for,” said Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson. Rawlinson was formerly the chief engineer for Model S at Tesla.

Responding to the MotorTrend video on Twitter, Lucid said, “Supercar speed. Thrillingly practical. Welcome to the next age of driving.”

Photo courtesy: Lucid