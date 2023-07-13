Top 5 Most Voted Queries: Tesla Investors Seek These Answers From Elon Musk's EV Company Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has started taking questions for their second-quarter earnings Q&A. The numbers are expected after the market close next Wednesday.

What Happened: The most upvoted questions posed by shareholders will be taken up by Tesla leadership on July 19th to answer. Vice President of Investor Relations Martin Viecha might address the questions during the event, Tesla said.

Shareholders have till 4:30 p.m. EDT on the day of earnings to submit their questions.

As of the time of publishing of this article, 920 questions have been posed by shareholders. The top voted questions pertain to Tesla’s full self-driving software, the upcoming Cybertruck, Tesla’s Supercharger network plans, the status of the announcements made on battery day and its robotaxi plans.

Here are the most top-voted questions:

Have you considered allowing FSD transferability as a lever to allow existing customers to upgrade to a new Tesla instead of being locked into existing cars due to the price of FSD? Has any automaker approached Tesla to license FSD? As you open the supercharger network in North America to other EVs, do you plan to accelerate anticipatory investments in supercharger expansion to avoid congestion and how will you deal with long lead times to upgrade electric T&D services to these areas for multi-megawatt loads When will you get more information about our Cybertruck orders? Estimated delivery schedules, pricing and specifications? When and what is the rollout plan for robotaxi? What kind of revenue projection do we have for robotaxi?

Why It Matters: Tesla reported record second-quarter deliveries exceeding optimistic forecasts earlier this month. Tesla's quarterly deliveries came in at 466,140 units with Model 3 and Y cars dominating delivery numbers. This is 10% higher than the preceding quarter and 83% higher than a year earlier.

Further, the EV maker produced 479,700 cars in the quarter, up 8.8% quarter-over-quarter and 85.5% year-over-year.

Photo Courtesy: Created with artificial intelligence on MidJourney and Jonathan Weiss on Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Tesla To Shoot Past 2025 EPS Consensus As Cybertruck Deliveries Will ‘Far Exceed’ Wall Street Estimates, Says Analyst