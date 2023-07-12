7 Bags, 4 Passengers: Lucid Air Flaunts 'Enormous' Storage Capacity In New Video

EV company Lucid Motors LCID on Tuesday flaunted the Air’s “enormous” storage capacity in a new video posted on Twitter.

What Happened: The 12-second video posted on Twitter shows seven suitcases of varying sizes being loaded with ease into the Lucid Air’s trunk and frunk. Further, the sedan can comfortably accommodate four passengers.

“Seeing is believing. Discover the enormous storage capacity of the #LucidAir — made possible by our innovative Space Concept — at your local Lucid Studio,” Lucid wrote.

Why It Matters: The space concept is a notion of a car that is smaller on the outside but bigger on the inside.

“It’s relatively easy to achieve more range by adding progressively more batteries, but gaining ‘dumb range’ that way increases weight and cost, and reduces interior space,” CEO Peter Rawlinson said during the introduction of the space concept in 2020.

In a Lucid Air, interior cabin space is optimized by the miniaturization of the electric drivetrain and battery pack. The car’s frunk has a capacity of over 280 liters and in combination with the trunk, offers a total of 739 liters of luggage space.

The Lucid Air brings together the interior space of a luxury German grand marquis automobile with the handling dynamics of a sports car, Rawlinson said in a tech talks episode released by Lucid last year.

