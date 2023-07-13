How Elon Musk's xAI Launch Date Pays Tribute To Douglas Adam's 'Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy'

Elon Musk’s latest venture, xAI, intertwines the realms of science and science fiction, drawing inspiration from one of Douglas Adams’ timeless masterpieces.

What Happened: Musk’s pioneering venture, xAI, made its grand entrance on July 12, 2023, unveiling a bold mission to explore the fundamental nature of the cosmos.

Intriguingly, the tech billionaire hinted at a whimsical connection to the beloved science fiction classic, “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” by Adams.

The chosen date, 7-12-23, holds special significance as it adds up to the number 42, famously posited as the answer to “life, the universe, and everything” in Adams’ iconic novel.

For the uninitiated, Musk has time and again expressed his fondness for the book “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” which has also taken the form of a radio broadcast series, a comic book series, a television series, and a movie.

Musk has previously said that the book emphasizes that we often struggle to ask the right questions. He has also described “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” as a “philosophy book disguised as humor.”

Why It's Important: The new launch of xAI comes on the heels of Musk’s remarks in April during an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The tech mogul has also previously expressed his dissatisfaction with the perceived liberal bias of OpenAI’s popular chatbot and revealed his intention to create an alternative tool—an AI designed as a “maximum truth-seeking” entity.

Earlier this year, Musk joined other prominent tech leaders in advocating for a six-month pause in the development of AI systems surpassing the capabilities of OpenAI’s GPT-4.

