China's Interested In International AI Framework On Regulations, Says Elon Musk

Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and subsequently left in 2018, and has now launched a new venture called xAI, has given a statement regarding China's keen interest in an international framework for artificial intelligence.

What Happened: On Wednesday, during a Twitter Spaces session with U.S. congressmen, Democrat Ro Khanna and Republican Mike Gallagher, Musk disclosed that during his visit to China last month, he had conversations indicating Xi Jinping-led country's interest in a cooperative international framework on AI, reported Reuters.

“China is definitely interested in working in a cooperative international framework for AI regulation,” said Musk while highlighting his own advocacy for AI regulations and oversight, which he emphasized during his meetings there.

Previously also during a Twitter Spaces session with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Musk stated that he engaged in highly productive discussions with senior leaders in China about the risks associated with AI and the necessity of oversight and regulation. "My understanding from those conversations is that China will be initiating AI regulation."

Why It's Important: In the last week of May this year, Musk started his first visit to China in three years and returned to the U.S. and Twitter after two days.

During this trip, the tech billionaire visited his Tesla factory in Shanghai and had meetings with China’s foreign, commerce, and industry ministers in Beijing and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang during his visit.

For the unversed, governments worldwide are taking proactive measures to tackle the potential risks linked to AI while promoting innovation. In April, the Biden administration emerged as a notable advocate for AI regulations, emphasizing the importance of stringent safeguards to ensure the safety of AI technologies before their widespread deployment to the public.

