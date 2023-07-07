Ron DeSantis Faces Trump's Wrath Over Ethanol Stance In Iowa: 'I Fought...Like No President In History'

On Friday, former President Donald Trump targeted his top 2024 Republican presidential rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, during a campaign event in Iowa. Trump criticized DeSantis for his past opposition to the federal mandate for corn-based ethanol, a significant issue for the leading ethanol-producing state.

What Happened: At the event in Council Bluffs, Trump declared himself “the most pro-farmer president that you’ve ever had,” and accused DeSantis of despising ethanol, AP News reports.

"I fought for Iowa ethanol like no president in history," he said.

DeSantis, as a congressman from Florida, co-sponsored a bill in 2017 that would have immediately ended the renewable fuel standard. DeSantis’ campaign described Trump’s attack as a distortion, stating that as president, DeSantis would champion farmers and open new markets.

Why It Matters: This event underscores the escalating tension between Trump and DeSantis, who are both potential contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Trump has previously berated DeSantis, stating that his campaign is “dead” and “heading to hell.” DeSantis, however, has responded to these allegations by emphasizing that politicians have to earn support, not feel entitled to it. He remains confident that his lead over Trump will grow in the second half of 2023, as he continues to gain support within the Republican party.

