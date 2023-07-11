What's Going On With Boeing Stock?

Boeing Company BA shares are trading higher Tuesday. The company announced second quarter deliveries.

What To Know: On Tuesday, the company announced program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2023.

The company announced 136 total commercial airplanes programs deliveries in Q2 and 266 year-to-date.

The stock has had a momentous year thus far, rising 59.18% since the start of the year.

Related Link: Warner Bros. Discovery Faces Softened Ad Market, Analyst Lowers Q2 Estimates

BA Price Action: Shares of BA were up 2.25% at $218.10 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image by G.C. from Pixabay