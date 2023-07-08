Barron's Weekend Stock Picks: General Motors, Rivian And Where's The Love For Bumble?

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's. Here are the articles investors need to read.
In "General Motors Stock Rises for 9th Straight Day. What's Behind the Streak," Emily Dattilo writes that General Motors Co's GM stock has received a boost thanks to strong U.S. deliveries in the second quarter.
"Rivian Stock Rises for an 8th Day. It's Finally on the Right Track" by Angela Palumbo explains why Webbush's Dan Ives, along with investors, is high on EV maker Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN and believes the company is "making a major turn
towards executing on its longer-term business model."
In "Bumble Stock Has Broken Hearts, but the Business Looks Like a Winner," Jacob Sonenshine writes that, despite the fact that Bumble Inc's BMBL stock remains shaky, there's reason to be optimistic about the company's payer growth.
"Nvidia Stock Is a Great Way to Play AI and Beyond, Says Analyst," by Tae Kim, explores the promising potential of Nvidia Corp NVDA in the artificial intelligence space.
In "Why One Analyst Advises Loading Up On Visa and Mastercard Stock," Eric J. Savitz writes that Mastercard Inc MA and Visa Inc V are still strong plays as a result of strong earnings and the opportunity for higher revenue.
