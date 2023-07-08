Antony Blinken has been reportedly preparing to confront the looming nuclear and missile threats posed by North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, as he embarks on a testing mission at the ASEAN Regional Forum.

What Happened: With the ASEAN Regional Forum providing a crucial platform, the U.S. Secretary of State aims to underscore the importance of countering North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

He is also expected to reiterate the country's commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, prioritizing the defense of the U.S. and its treaty allies, particularly the Republic of Korea and Japan, reported Yonhap News Agency, citing Daniel Kritenbrink, THE assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs.

Kritenbrink’s remarks were prompted by media inquiries regarding the possibility of Blinken meeting his North Korean counterpart during his visit to Indonesia next week.

Blinken’s focus lies in emphasizing the U.S.’ willingness to engage in dialogue with North Korea, despite the country consistently ignoring previous U.S. overtures.

While the formal discussion agenda for the ASEAN meet is yet to be finalized, it is expected that the U.S. and its allies will raise the North Korea issue given its significant impact on regional stability and security, the report noted.

Why It's Important: A failed space launch vehicle (SLV) launch in May, claimed by North Korea to carry a military reconnaissance satellite, drew strong condemnation from the U.S. due to the potential dual-use nature of SLVs and their resemblance to intercontinental ballistic missiles banned under United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Additionally, the Kim Jong Un-led country has conducted over 80 ballistic missile tests since January 2022.

