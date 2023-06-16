Kim Jong Un Calls Party Meeting To Shape 'Diplomatic And Defence Strategy' Amid Evolving 'International' Dynamics

Kim Jong Un on Friday convened a key party meeting to discuss North Korea's diplomatic and defense strategies amid a “changed international situation.”

What Happened: North Korean state media reported that the country’s supreme leader participated in the “enlarged plenary meeting” of the 8th Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) that opened Friday.

Kim and his officials will discuss “the issue of the state diplomatic and defense strategy to cope with the changed international situation,” the report said. They will also review economic projects undertaken in the first half of this year.

The participants unanimously approved the agenda items, the report added, indicating that the meeting is expected to extend over multiple days as discussions were initiated.

Why It Matters: The meeting takes place amid a growing security collaboration between the U.S. and its Asian allies. The defense chiefs of the U.S., South Korea and Japan, earlier this month, in Singapore, agreed to establish a system for real-time sharing of North Korean missile warning data by the end of the year.

In recent weeks, tensions in the Korean peninsula have escalated amid North Korea's new provocative actions. On Thursday, Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles after its earlier launch of a military spy satellite crashed into the Yellow Sea.

