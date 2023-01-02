Kim Jong Un Fired Barrage Of Missiles In 2022: Highlights Of US-North Korea Geopolitical Tensions

Kim Jong Un‘s North Korea‘s missile tests have been a source of tension and concern for many countries, particularly the U.S. and its allies. The Asian nation has fired a record number of missiles this year, including tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that are believed to be capable of reaching the U.S.

What Happened: Although Pyongyang‘s tests have been met with international condemnation and have resulted in economic sanctions being imposed against Kim’s isolated nation, it continues the development of its weapons aggressively.

See Also: President Biden Has This…Really Short…Message For Kim Jong-Un

According to experts, the tensions between Washington and North Korea are expected to deepen further in in 2023.

Here’s a timeline of the top geopolitical tensions between U.S. and North Korea in 2022:

First Missile Test: Kim kicked off 2022 with his first missile test on Jan. 5, when he test-fired a hypersonic missile and claimed the same “successes” in successive test launches. In January alone, it tested seven missiles, including Hwasong-8 missile and two long-range cruise missiles.

Missile That Flew Over Japan: In October, North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew over Japan for the first time in half a decade, forcing the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains.

Record Number Of Missiles In A Day: On Nov. 2, North Korea fired a record 23 missiles of various types—the most in a single day—including a ballistic missile that landed in international waters 167 kilometers off South Korea‘s Ulleung island, triggering air raid sirens there.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

Missile Capable Of Hitting The U.S.: On Nov.18, a day after slamming President Joe Biden for discussing North Korea’s missile tests at the G20, Kim fired a suspected long-range missile designed to strike America. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told media that ICBM fired by Kim’s nation has a range exceeding 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles), “in which case it could cover the entire mainland United States.”

36 Days Of Weapon Testing: On Dec. 23, North Korea’s latest test marked its 36 days of weapon testing this year. The isolated nation launched at least one ballistic missile into the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

While North Korea has argued that its nuclear and missile programs are necessary for its self-defense, it has been a source of concern for the international community. Many countries, including the U.S. and South Korea, have tried to resolve tensions between North Korea and the international community but have been largely unsuccessful.

Read Next: Kim Jong-Un Preparing To Welcome Biden With Nuclear, Missile Tests, US Warns