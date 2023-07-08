A growing number of users might be contemplating abandoning Elon Musk's Twitter for Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Threads, but it appears some still think it is just another alternative that will soon die down.

What Happened: On Friday, a Twitter user who goes by the name Nathan Lands on the platform shared a meme that showed three "Elon Haters" namely — Jack Dorsey-backed Bluesky, fellow decentralized social media platform Mastodon and Mark Zuckerberg's Threads.

In a cryptic response, Musk simply laughed off the meme. However, in the comment sections users seem to be divided.

Another Twitter user named Jason Ludman said that Threads was poised to reach 100 million users in a remarkably short time frame, outpacing Twitter and chatGPT's growth.

Lands then interjected by mentioning Google+ and its own 100 million user count.

It’s worth noting that Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google+ faced its demise in April 2019 due to issues of low usage and security concerns caused by data leaks that exposed potentially sensitive information for millions of users.

In response, Ludman countered by emphasizing that Threads was not only gaining significant traction but also garnering user preference over Twitter, indicating a potential shift in the social media landscape.

Why It's Important: Meta’s Threads app experienced a remarkable launch, achieving the distinction of being the fastest app to surpass one million users. It accomplished this feat within a mere hour, surpassing the previous record held by chatGPT, which took five days to reach the same milestone.

Musk’s recent actions as the head of Twitter, which involved imposing severe rate limits resulting in the temporary inaccessibility of the social network for numerous users during the preceding weekend, may have contributed to this surge in numbers.

