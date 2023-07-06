Perion Network And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Perion Network Ltd. PERI shares climbed 8.5% to $33.50 in pre-market trading following preliminary results for the second quarter. The company expects to report revenues of $176.0 million (+20% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $169.88 million and adjusted EBITDA of $40.0 million (+40% Y/Y), with adjusted EBITDA-to-revenue of 23%.

CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK shares gained 6.8% to $5.65 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Wednesday. CleanSpark recently announced its June 2023 Bitcoin mining update where it reported a 170% quarter-over-quarter increase in its bitcoin holdings.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. BTAI shares surged 5.6% to $11.84 in pre-market trading after climbing over 42% on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics recently released topline results from TRANQUILITY II Phase 3 trial of BXCL501 for acute treatment of Alzheimer's Disease-related agitation.

Bit Digital, Inc. BTBT shares rose 4.8% to $4.66 in pre-market trading following an increase in Bitcoin prices. Bit Digital recently reported expansion of mining capacity in Iceland.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT shares gained 5.2% to $3.85 in pre-market trading following an increase in Bitcoin prices.

Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT shares rose 3.8% to $14.10 in pre-market trading following an increase in Bitcoin prices.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA shares climbed 3.2% to $16.06 in pre-market trading following strength in crypto names.

Bitfarms Ltd. BITF shares gained 3.1% to $1.70 in pre-market trading in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.

