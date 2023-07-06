Google's Pixel Fold Fails JerryRigEverything's Durability Test With A Heartbreaking Crack

Troubles for the Pixel Fold, Google's first foldable smartphone, continue to mount. After a spate of reports of dead displays, the Pixel Fold has now failed a durability test, but not for the obvious reason.

What Happened: The Google Pixel Fold has failed JerryRigEverything's famous durability test in a spectacular fashion and ended up cracking during his flex test. Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL Google is hopefully taking down notes.

While foldable phones are relatively less durable than regular smartphones, Pixel Fold's issues reek of problems with first-generation phones. From "OLED death zone" to quality control issues, the Pixel Fold has had a rocky start so far.

In his durability test, JerryRigEverything's Zack Nelson threw everything at the Pixel Fold – from heat to a knife and physical pressure to bend the phone to see if it can make it through.

Nelson also used sand to see how the Pixel Fold deals with dust and debris – surprisingly, the phone managed to do a good job of surviving it, even though other users said it killed their units.

While heat is usually the worst enemy of phones with OLED displays, foldable phone displays have weaker protection since the only thing between the external world and the OLED panel is an ultra-thin layer of glass and a plastic screen protector, unlike regular phones which have a thicker and stronger glass on top.

It's Not What You Think: Despite this, the Pixel Fold's failure in the durability test is not because of the hinge which is usually the weakest link of foldable phones.

Nelson pointed out that while the hinge itself is sturdy, the lack of a lockout mechanism to prevent the phone from bending backward is what failed the phone, resulting in a heartbreaking crack. Ouch!

