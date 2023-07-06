GM Takes On Tesla's Powerwall With 3 EV-To-Home Power Solution Bundles

General Motors GM has unveiled its Ultium Home vehicle-to-home (V2H) hardware, a system that enables owners of compatible electric vehicles (EVs) to power their homes using the energy stored in their car batteries, Inside EVs reports.

Ultium Home V2H Bundles

GM offers three bundles: the Ultium Home V2H Bundle, the Ultium Home Energy System, and the Ultium Home Energy Storage Bundle. The V2H bundle includes GM’s PowerShift AC charger, which supports bidirectional charging, and an Enablement Kit that adds an inverter and a “dark start” battery. This allows owners of compatible EVs, such as the new Chevrolet Silverado EV, to charge their vehicles from the grid and power their homes from the car’s high-voltage battery when needed.

Ultium Home Energy System and Storage Bundle

The Ultium Home Energy System adds a GM PowerBank stationary storage unit to the V2H Enablement Kit. The battery bank is available in 5 kW/10.6 kWh and 7 kW/17.7 kWh variants. The Ultium Home Energy Storage Bundle, intended for those who want backup battery storage without an EV, includes one of GM’s PowerBank offerings, an inverter, and a home hub, similar to Tesla Inc‘s TSLA Powerwall.

Integration with Solar Systems

All these bundles can be integrated with a photovoltaic system, with GM partnering with SunPower as its exclusive solar provider and preferred EV charger installer. Prices for the new V2H products have not been announced yet, but estimates suggest a cost of between $7,000 and $10,000 for the basic vehicle-to-home bundle, including the necessary equipment and installation.

