Get Paid To Drive A Tesla This Summer: What You Need To Qualify As A Seasonal EV Operator

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA is on the lookout for “seasonal vehicle operators” to test drive its vehicles across Illinois, Texas, Utah, and Colorado, among other states.

What Happened: These vehicle operators will operate the vehicle, provide feedback and suggest improvements to improve the vehicle’s, or in some postings its ADAS system’s, performance.

The positions are temporary and are expected to last about three months. As per a job posting for Denver, Colorado, the hired person will be paid between $17 and $43 per hour at the job in addition to benefits.

Having a clean driving record and a minimum of 4 years of licensed driving experience is a requirement for the job.

Those applying should also be able to work on a ‘flexible schedule’ of day/ night shifts and also one day per weekend. “Overtime is also typical for this position,” the career page reads.

The company also has postings for the position in Quebec and Ontario in Canada.

Why It Matters: Last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that its full self-driving version 12 will make its vehicles autonomous.

Presently, FSD is in beta mode; the currently enabled FSD features do not make the vehicle autonomous and require active driver supervision. The CEO also said that the rate of improvement of FSD is accelerating.

The new set of job postings hints at increased internal testing at Tesla.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Polestar Credits Toyota, Tesla For Rebirth Of EVs In 21st Century: ‘Next Phase Of The Hero’s Journey’