Apple's iPhone 15 Rumored To Pack A Powerhouse Battery Punch

Rumors surrounding the iPhone 15 lineup are now suggesting that Apple Inc.'s AAPL latest iteration could feature a notable bump in battery capacity, potentially increasing the device's power capabilities.

What Happened: Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 15 series may see a significant increase in battery size, surpassing its predecessor, the iPhone 14.

Known for providing all-day battery life, Apple is rumored to be focusing on enhancing power capabilities for its flagship device, following relatively modest storage improvements in the iPhone 14 series compared to its predecessor.

The iPhone 15 lineup could receive substantial battery capacity upgrades across all models. The standard iPhone 15 model may increase its battery capacity from 3,279mAh to a larger 3,877mAh version, reported AppleInsider citing ITHome.

Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus could receive an upgrade from 4,325mAh to 4,912mAh.

In the Pro model lineup, the iPhone 15 Pro is speculated to feature a 3,650mAh battery compared to the iPhone 14 Pro’s 3,200mAh. At the same time, the iPhone 15 Pro Max might boast a 4,852mAh battery, surpassing the 4,323mAh variant found in its predecessor.

While higher battery capacities may not directly translate to longer usage times, Apple could leverage these upgrades to improve the iPhone 15’s battery life.

Why It's Important: It’s important to note that these rumors should be taken with a pinch of salt. The reliability of the source, a Weibo post's accuracy is uncertain, the report noted.

Analysts predict the iPhone 15 series will be released in September 2023, with the Pro models expected to be relatively expensive.

The basic iPhone 15 will reportedly use the M12 material for its OLED display, previously used on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The high-end models will likely feature the A17 Bionic chipset and iPhone 15 Pro Max could introduce the world’s thinnest screen bezels.

