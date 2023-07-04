Elon Musk Imposing Twitter Limits Sees Rival App Suddenly Climbing iPhone Charts

Spill, a new social media platform designed by former Twitter employees, has seen a surge in downloads following Twitter’s recent decision to limit the number of posts users can see.

The app became the third most downloaded on Apple’s App Store and the top downloaded social media app on Monday.

What Happened: Spill, created by Alphonzo Terrell and DeVaris Brown, started gaining traction over the weekend when Twitter began limiting post viewings for its users, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The app, which launched in mid-June, offers a more visual experience than Twitter, with features that make it easy to post text over photos, videos, and GIFs. Instead of tweeting, users “spill”, a term taken from the popular expression “spill the tea”, which refers to gossip.

Spill has attracted over 100,000 new users in the past three days, including celebrities like musician Questlove and singer Lizzo. The app is currently invite-only and only available on Apple’s operating system, with an Android version in the works.

Why It Matters: The rise of Spill comes at a time when Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk, has been facing backlash over its decision to limit the number of posts users can see.

This move, which was reportedly an emergency measure to combat data scraping, took Twitter employees by surprise and has led to issues with services like TweetDeck.

The sudden implementation of these limits and the requirement for users to log in to view content have widely raised concerns about the degradation of user experience on Twitter.

Meanwhile, other Twitter alternatives are also emerging. Meta Platforms Inc. META is planning to release a Twitter competitor called Threads, while Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey backs a Twitter alternative called Bluesky. However, any of these startups is yet to emerge as a true rival to one now led by Musk.

