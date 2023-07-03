Diabetes Drug Ozempic May Hold Key to Breaking Addictions: The Guardian

Novo Nordisk A/S NONOF manufactured diabetes and weight loss drug Ozempic, known scientifically as semaglutide, may have the potential to help break addictions, The Guardian reports.

Unexpected Changes

Users of the drug have reported a decrease in addictive behaviors, such as smoking and drinking, while on the medication. Sarah Bennett, a Queensland mother, reported that her daily cigarette consumption dropped significantly after starting Ozempic. She also found that she no longer enjoyed smoking, with the smell and taste becoming repulsive.

Scientific Investigation

These anecdotal reports align with animal research findings that suggest semaglutide may have effects beyond appetite reduction. Scientists are now investigating whether semaglutide and related drugs could be used to treat addiction in humans. The drug belongs to a class known as glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, which are known to reduce appetite and are found in areas of the brain associated with regulating addictive behaviors.

Early Evidence

Early studies have shown that semaglutide seems to reduce binge drinking in rodents, and previous generations of GLP-1 drugs have been associated with reduced consumption of nicotine, cocaine, and opioids. However, high-quality data on humans is still lacking, and the precise mechanisms of these effects are yet to be uncovered.

Future Research

While semaglutide has shown promise in weight loss, whether it also has more substantial anti-addiction effects remains to be seen. Clinical trials are underway to determine whether semaglutide can help smokers and people with alcohol use disorder reduce their intake.

