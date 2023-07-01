Barron's Weekend Stock Picks: Eli Lilly, Activision And What's Next For Tesla

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's. Here are the articles investors need to read.
"Eli Lilly Is Riding the Weight-Loss Wave. Why Its Dominance Could Last for Years," by Jack Hough, explains why a promising obesity drug from Indiana-based Eli Lilly And Co LLY could give the company a major boost.
In "Activision's Microsoft Saga Is Almost Over. It May Be Time to Sell the Stock," Connor Smith cautions investors about Activision Blizzard Inc's ATVI stock — especially amid the challenges the video game holding company is facing in its potential acquisition by Microsoft Corp MSFT.
In "Why SoFi Stock Is Falling After Supreme Court Rules Against Student-Loan Forgiveness," Emily Dattilo writes that the high court's controversial decision to block President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loans had little effect on financial services company SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI, which had seen student-loan originations drop 47% year over year during its most recent quarter.
"Apple Is Now Worth $3 Trillion. How Its Stock Could Rise Another 30%," by Jack Denton, discusses why some analysts believe the Street is underestimating tech giant Apple Inc's AAPL "continued gross margin expansion."
In "Tesla Stock Has Doubled This Year. What History Says Happens Next," Ben Levisohn looks at how a number of stocks that doubled during the first half of the year performed during the second half in each of the past five years, and what that could mean for Tesla Inc TSLA.
Read Next: Goldman Eyeing Exit From Apple Card Partnership, Report Says. Here's What That Means For The Financial Services Giant.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.