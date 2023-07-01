Apple Will Permanently Delete Your Photos This Month — Here's How To Keep Them Safe

Apple Inc AAPL recently revealed its decision to permanently discontinue the "My Photo Stream" album starting this month. The feature, which automatically stores photos captured within the past 30 days, will no longer be available.

"New photo uploads to My Photo Stream from your devices will stop one month before, on June 26, 2023. Any photos uploaded to the service before that date will remain in iCloud for 30 days from the upload date and will be available to any of your devices where "My Photo Stream" is currently enabled. By July 26, 2023, there will be no photos remaining in "My Photo Stream," and the service will be shut down," according to the company's website.

To keep your photos safe, here are steps you can follow.

Go to your "My Photo Stream: album in your camera roll and save your pictures to your device or iCloud. According to Apple, photos stored in "My Photo Stream" are already on at least one of the user's devices. Hence, if a user has a device containing the original photos, they won't experience any loss of pictures during this transition.

Secondly, if a specific photo is not currently in your library on your iPhone, iPad or Mac, save it to the library on that particular device.

Alternatively, you can back up your photos via the Amazon Photos app or your Google account.

For those who are already utilizing iCloud, no further action is required. Currently, iCloud costs 99 cents for 50 gigabytes of storage, $2.99 for 200 gigabytes and $9.99 for two terabytes.

By bidding farewell to "My Photo Stream," Apple has emphasized that iCloud represents its optimal solution to securely storing and consolidating all photos and videos across multiple devices.

