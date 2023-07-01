Trump's GOP Grip, North Korea's Revenge Call And Backlash For DeSantis: A Turbulent Week In Politics

The political landscape was rife with developments this past week, with former President Donald Trump continuing to dominate the Republican polls, North Koreans calling for a “war of revenge” against the U.S., and revelations about the Trump family dynamics. Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faced backlash from a major Republican women's group, and a former Trump immigration advisor reportedly advocated for aggressive measures against migrant boats.

Trump Leads GOP Poll by 38-Point Margin. Despite facing federal charges, former President Donald Trump continues to lead the Republican polls for the 2024 election. However, entrepreneur and GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is gaining momentum, moving up to fourth place in the latest poll from Morning Consult. Read the full article here.

North Koreans Urge Kim Jong Un for “War of Revenge”. North Koreans held mass rallies in Pyongyang, asking Kim Jong Un for a "war of revenge" to destroy the U.S. The isolated nation marked 73 years of the Korean War with messages such as "The whole U.S. mainland is within our shooting range". Read the full article here.

Trump’s Niece Reveals Why Ivanka, Jared Kushner Broke Away from Former President. Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s niece, has weighed in on why Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have distanced themselves from the former president’s 2024 campaign. She stated that every relationship in the Trump family is “transactional”, and Ivanka Trump has chosen to prioritize her young children and private life. Read the full article here.

DeSantis May Have Signed Up for “Death by a Thousand Cuts” in New Hampshire Skirmish. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is facing backlash from the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women for scheduling his event at the same time as their annual fundraising lunch. The incident adds another layer of complexity to DeSantis' campaign for the Republican presidential nomination. Read the full article here.

Donald Trump’s Top Immigration Advisor Reportedly Pushed to Blow Up Migrant Boats with Drones. Stephen Miller, one of Donald Trump’s top immigration advisers, reportedly advocated using U.S. predator drones in 2018 to destroy migrant boats carrying unarmed civilians. The account is disputed by both Miller and another individual who was present during the conversation. Read the full article here.