Apple's Dynamic Week: Musk's Praise, Watch Heroics And A Stand For Encryption

The past week has been a rollercoaster for Apple Inc. AAPL, with a series of events that have kept the tech giant in the headlines. From innovative promotional tactics to life-saving technology, new product rumors, and a stance on encrypted messaging, Apple has been making waves. Additionally, the company has made changes to its iCloud storage pricing, affecting users in the UK and several other countries.

Apple’s Twitter Experiment Impresses Elon Musk and MrBeast. In a bold move, Apple shared the complete debut episode of the popular science fiction series “Silo” on Twitter, impressing none other than Elon Musk and MrBeast. The promotional tactic leverages Twitter’s long-format video capability, allowing non-subscribers to enjoy the initial episode directly on the microblogging site. Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, called Apple’s decision a “great” first move. Read the full article here.

Ontario Man Credits Apple Watch for Saving His Life. The ‘Fall Detection’ feature of the Apple Watch dialed emergency services and the wife of an Ontario man, Alexander Laserson, after he fell from a ladder. Laserson credits the Apple Watch for saving his life, stating, “Without the Apple Watch, it is possible I would be dead by now. The technology works.” Read the full article here.

New Apple Watch Ultra, 30-inch iMac, and Other Hardware on the Way, says report. Apple is reportedly set to launch a refreshed version of the Apple Watch Ultra alongside the iPhone 15 series and other hardware this September. The company is also said to be working on a large iMac with a 30-inch plus screen and MacBooks with third-generation Apple silicon. Read the full article here.

Apple Joins the Fight Against the War on Encrypted Messaging. Apple has opposed the Online Safety Bill under consideration in the UK Parliament, joining 80 organizations and technology experts who believe the bill would put people at greater risk from data breaches and surveillance. The company defended the need for encrypted messaging, citing the need for privacy. Read the full article here.

Apple Raises iCloud Storage Prices by Up to 28% in the UK and Other Countries. Apple has increased iCloud storage prices across all three storage tiers – 50GB, 200GB, and 2TB – in the UK and several other countries. The price hike affects iCloud+ users, who will now have to pay up to 28% more for storage. Read the full article here.