Apple Raises iCloud Storage Prices By Up To 28% In The UK And Other Countries

Backing up to iCloud beyond the 5GB free storage limit has just become more expensive in the UK and a few other countries. Apple Inc. AAPL has raised iCloud storage prices by up to 28% in the UK across all three storage tiers – 50GB, 200GB, and 2TB.

What Happened: iCloud+ users in the UK will now have to pay up to 28% more for storage. Apart from the UK, other countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sweden, Turkey, Poland, Romania, and Tanzania have also seen a price increase, as first spotted by 9to5Mac.

See Also: A War On Encrypted Messaging Is Brewing, And Apple Has Joined The Fight Against It

The 50GB storage plan now costs £0.99 per month, up from £0.79, while the 200GB plan is now priced at £2.99 per month, up from £2.49. The top tier 2TB plan has seen the most increase of over 28% – it now costs £8.99 per month, from £6.99 earlier.

All Apple users get 5GB free iCloud storage, but in a world where photos and videos are ever-increasing in size due to higher resolution cameras, it is easy to go over the limit quickly.

What Is iCloud+: iCloud+ is a premium subscription service that gives users access to higher storage and a few other extra features.

This includes privacy-enhancing features like iCloud Private Relay and Hide My Email, which hide your IP address and uses random email addresses to keep your personal email address safe.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: New Apple Watch Ultra, 30-inch iMac And Other Hardware On The Way, Says Report