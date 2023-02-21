The forewoman of the Georgia Grand Jury looking into Donald Trump’s alleged election interference in 2020 said the former president and his allies are staring at multiple indictments.

What Happened: Emily Kohrs, the 30-year-old forewoman, said it was not a “short list” referring to indictments made for Trump and other persons by the jury, reported The New York Times.

“You’re not going to be shocked. It’s not rocket science,” said Kohrs on whether the jurors had recommended that the former president be indicted.

Kohrs said the jury’s final report was not “going to be some giant plot twist” and that “You probably have a fair idea of what may be in there. I’m trying very hard to say that delicately,” according to the report.

Why It Matters: Kohrs said the jury first dealt with the phone call Trump made on Jan. 2, 2021, to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he asked the Republican official to recalculate the results and “find” 11,780 votes or enough to overturn results in the state, reported the Times.

Kohrs characterized Raffensperger as a “really geeky kind of funny,” reported Associated Press.

The forewoman said, “Trump was not a battle we picked to fight.” She reportedly didn’t vote in the election but tends to be more in agreement with Democrats event though she doesn’t identify with any political party.

“If I chose a political party, it would be the not-crazy party,” said Kohrs, according to the Press.

