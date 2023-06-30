Former President Donald Trump on Friday berated Joe Biden for the incumbent president's failed student loan forgiveness plan.

What Happened: Trump, while addressing the crowd at the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors National Summit in Philadelphia, called Biden “crooked” as he celebrated a favorable Supreme Court decision in Biden vs. Arkansas.

In his Philadelphia speech, he vehemently criticized Biden’s student loan forgiveness proposal, which aimed to forgive more than $10,000 for each federal loan borrower. “[It] would have been very unfair to the millions and millions of people who paid their debt through hard work and diligence,” Trump said. “Very unfair.”

“We have a corrupt president. Very corrupt,” Trump said, adding, “But this was a way of trying to buy votes.”

Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan aimed to cancel debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 annually, with Pell Grant recipients eligible for up to $20,000 in forgiveness.

Why It Matters: The Supreme Court, earlier in the day, handed down a ruling declaring Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan as unconstitutional.

The top court majority opinion dealt a significant blow to team Biden, discrediting the notion that the HEROES Act would authorize loan forgiveness. “The Secretary's plan canceled roughly $430 billion of federal student loan balances, completely erasing the debts of 20 million borrowers and lowering the median amount owed by the other 23 million from $29,400 to $13,600,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the 6-3 majority.

“Six States sued, arguing that the HEROES Act does not authorize the loan cancelation plan. We agree,” the justice said.

