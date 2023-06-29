Women Interviewing For Bill Gates' Private Office Had To Answer Sexually Explicit Questions: WSJ

Job applicants at billionaire Bill Gates‘s private office have reported undergoing an extensive screening process that included questions about their sexual histories, past drug use, and other personal details that could potentially make them susceptible to blackmail, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Screening Process

Some female candidates were asked about their preferences in pornography, whether they had extramarital affairs, or if they had nude photographs of themselves on their phones, according to the Journal. Some were even asked if they had ever “danced for dollars” or contracted a sexually transmitted disease. It remains unclear if male candidates were asked similar questions.

Legal Implications

Employment lawyers and security consultants have suggested that this process could violate state and federal employment discrimination laws. Carol Miaskoff, legal counsel of the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, stated that any questions about a candidate’s health or psychiatric history before a job offer “is just flat out prohibited by the federal Americans With Disabilities Act.”

Response from Gates Ventures

A spokeswoman for Gates’s private office, Gates Ventures, stated that they were unaware of such questions being asked during background checks conducted by third-party contractors. She emphasized that such questioning would be unacceptable and a violation of Gates Ventures’ agreement with the contractor.

