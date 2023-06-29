Domino's Surpasses EV Delivery Fleet Goals, Plans Further Expansion: Report

Domino’s is expanding its fleet of Chevy Bolt EV delivery vehicles, with plans to have over 1,100 custom-branded cars operational in the U.S. by the end of 2023, Teslarati reports.

Surpassing Initial Goals

Domino’s had initially announced plans to deploy 800 Bolt EV delivery vehicles by the end of 2023. However, the company has already achieved this target less than seven months into the year, with all 800 cars delivering pizzas emission-free.

Expansion Plans

The pizza company plans to add an additional 300 Bolt EVs to its fleet, aiming to have all 1,100 on the road by the end of the year. Domino’s President of U.S. and Global Services, Joe Jordan, expressed excitement over the expansion of the EV fleet and the continued enthusiasm and interest around EVs from stores and franchisees.

Benefits of EVs

Domino’s has experienced numerous advantages from using EVs, including the ability to deliver for days on a single charge, zero tailpipe emissions, advanced safety features, and lower average maintenance costs. These benefits have helped the company become more sustainable and economical. Additionally, an electric delivery fleet has aided in hiring drivers, as it opens up a new pool of job candidates who may not have their own vehicles.

