Accenture, Salesforce And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The S&P 500 closed higher on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it could be a preplanned sale, or could indicate their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Electronic Arts

The Trade: Electronic Arts Inc. EA CEO and Board Chair Andrew Wilson sold a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $124.91. The insider received around $624,563 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Electronic Arts is currently undergoing significant internal changes, as announced by CEO Andrew Wilson in a recent statement.

What Electronic Arts Does: EA is one of the world's largest third-party video game publishers and has transitioned from a console-based video game publisher to the one of the largest publishers on consoles, PC, and mobile.

Dollar Tree

The Trade: Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR Chief Human Resources Officer Jennifer Hulett sold a total of 1,484 shares at an average price of $143.61. The insider received around $213.12 thousand from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Dollar Tree announced growth strategies, financial objectives, multi-year guidance and reaffirmed second-quarter and FY23 guidance.

What Dollar Tree Does: Dollar Tree operates discount stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 8,134 shops under its namesake banner and 8,206 Family Dollar units (as of the end of fiscal 2022).

Accenture

The Trade: Accenture plc ACN Chief Accounting Officer Melissa A Burgum sold a total of 1,344 shares at an average price of $300.00. The insider received around $403,200 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Accenture reported third-quarter financial results and lowered FY23 revenue growth guidance.

What Accenture Does: Accenture is a leading global IT-services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services.

Salesforce

The Trade: Salesforce, Inc. CRM President and COO Brian Millham sold a total of 1,654 shares at an average price of $209.02. The insider received around $345,719 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz recently reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Salesforce with a price target of $235.

What Salesforce Does: Salesforce Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together.

