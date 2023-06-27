ChatGPT iOS Apple Teams Up With Bing: Free Users Stuck In 2021, Paid Subs Can Dive Into The Web

OpenAI's latest update to the chatGPT app on Apple Inc.'s AAPL iOS introduces collaboration with Microsoft Corporation's MSFT Bing, granting paid subscribers unparalleled access to real-time web information while leaving free users yearning for a taste of the future.

What Happened: OpenAI has introduced an update to its chatGPT app on iOS, allowing paid users to access information sourced from Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

This enhancement is part of OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus plan, which costs $20 monthly and offers subscribers real-time web-based information.

See Also: Amid Microsoft-Google AI Rivalry, Apple Could Be The Winner ‘No Matter Where Industry Goes:’ Analyst

The integration is currently in beta testing and available to chatGPT Plus users through the web app. This version of the app has the capability to browse the internet and provide answers to inquiries about recent subjects and events. In contrast, the free version of chatGPT is limited to accessing information only up until the year 2021.

How To Enable Bing On ChatGPT iOS App:

To enable web browsing with Bing on the ChatGPT iOS app, OpenAI provides step-by-step instructions.

Users simply need to access their settings and activate the Browsing option located in the “New Features” section. Afterward, they need to select GPT-4 from the model switcher and choose “Browse with Bing” from the dropdown menu.

Why It's Important: In May this year, Apple launched its highly anticipated iOS application for chatGPT, assuring that an Android version is on the horizon and will be available "soon." The app can be acquired from the App Store.

The move came after a cluster of apps purporting to offer OpenAI's chatGPT-like services with almost identical names, logos and icons as the Sam Altman-led company flooded the App Store.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Silicon Valley’s Salary Showdown: Unveiling How Much Top Talent At Apple, Microsoft And Google Get Paid