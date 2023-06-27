Ivanka Trump Cleared from Civil Fraud Case Against Ex-President in New York: Report

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, has been dismissed from the New York state attorney general’s civil fraud case against her father, the Trump Organization, and three of his adult children, Politico reports.

Dismissal on Grounds of Timeliness

The New York state appeals court ruled that the legal claims against Ivanka Trump were too old, as she left the family business to advise her father in the White House in early 2017. The lawsuit, filed by Attorney General Tish James in September 2022, was deemed too late to cover any alleged misconduct by Ivanka during her time at the company.

Details of the Ruling

The five-judge panel of the appeals court stated that the allegations against Ivanka Trump do not support any claims that accrued after February 6, 2016. Therefore, all claims against her were dismissed as untimely.