Musk Engaged In A 'Practice Round' With Lex Fridman Ahead Of Zuckerberg Showdown: Here's A Sneak Peek

Elon Musk acknowledges having had a "practice round" with Lex Fridman, hinting at his preparation for a potential cage fight against Mark Zuckerberg.

While it may still be uncertain if the "cage match" between the tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg is going to be a reality, it appears the former isn't planning to let it pass as a joke running on the internet.

What Happened: During the weekend, Georges St-Pierre, a UFC Hall of Famer, told Musk that he is a "huge fan" and offered to be his "training partner" for the challenge against Meta Platforms CEO.

On Tuesday, Musk finally responded to his offer, saying, "Ok, let's do it" accompanied by two fire emojis.

In the same thread, Musk also informed people that he already had one "practice round" with Lex Fridman.

Although, Musk's mother appeared to suggest that the fight had been "canceled," later UFC president Dana White stated the opposite: "I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night [Wednesday], both guys are dead serious about this."

This entire "Bad Blood" situation stemmed between Musk and Zuckerberg arose following reports of Meta's’ plans to launch their own iteration of a Twitter-like platform, which led to the tech billionaire suggesting a “cage match” between the two tech moguls.

