Elon Musk Subscribes To 89 Influencers, But New Twitter CEO Only Pays For One

In a striking contrast of social media habits, while Elon Musk has popularly subscribed to a diverse array of accounts on Twitter, the newly appointed CEO of the microblogging site seems to be having a different approach — she only pays for one.

What Happened: Earlier this year, Musk-owned Twitter rebranded the "Super Follows" feature to just "Subscriptions." This service basically allows users to monetize their content and make some quick bucks.

Since the rebranded feature dropped, the tech billionaire has subscribed to various influencers. It was previously reported that Musk has about 24,700 subscribers paying him $4 per month.

Currently, Musk subscribes to a whopping 89 influencers on the platform, including Lex Fridman, Marques Brownlee, Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus and The Babylon Bee.

In contrast, Twitter's current CEO, Linda Yaccarino, who officially took over her role and responsibilities earlier this month, subscribes to only one person: Musk. She pays $4 per month for that.

Why It's Important: Earlier this year, Musk became the most followed individual on Twitter. He currently boasts a massive following of 145.2 million people and follows a modest number of 339 individuals and accounts on the platform.

It was previously reported that Musk intends to empower content creators more by allowing them to access their subscribers' email addresses. This step would ultimately empower creators enough to be able to leave the platform without losing their fans or followers.

