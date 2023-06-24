Zuckerberg Agrees To 'Stress Test' Next Month For Meta To Comply With EU Digital Rules

Top tech executives, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta Platforms Inc. META and Sam Altman of OpenAI, have voiced their support for the European Union’s regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) following discussions with European Commissioner Thierry Breton, Bloomberg reports.

Breton stated on Friday that he and Zuckerberg were “aligned” on the EU’s risk-based approach to AI regulation, which is currently in its final negotiation stages. They agreed on measures such as watermarking.

Altman, whose company developed the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, echoed this sentiment, expressing his appreciation for the EU’s foresight in taking the issue of AI regulation seriously.

Meanwhile, Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, stated that his company supports the objectives of the AI Pact and emphasized the importance of tech companies being transparent about their AI work and engaging collaboratively with industry, governments, and civil society, according to Bloomberg.

Breton’s discussions with these tech leaders were part of his tour of technology companies this week. He noted that Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, seems well-prepared to meet Europe’s new strict content moderation rules and will undergo a stress test of its systems next month.

Zuckerberg agreed to a test in mid-July to assess how the company handles content moderation rules. Breton also urged Zuckerberg to increase resources to combat disinformation, particularly Russian disinformation about the war in Ukraine.

In separate discussions, Breton also met with Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia Corp. NVDA, a leading supplier of processors for AI. Huang indicated that it was “extremely likely” that Nvidia would invest in Europe.