The state of Texas reportedly requires all electric vehicle charging companies to have both Tesla Inc‘s TSLA charging standard NACS and rival charging standard CCS to be part of the program to electrify highways using federal dollars.

What Happened: Texas, where Tesla headquarters are located, is the first state to mandate its charging standard, reported Reuters.

The adoption of NACS was kickstarted by Ford Motor Co F when it announced a collaboration with Tesla in late May aimed at increasing customer access to Tesla’s 12,000 superchargers across U.S. and Canada. General Motors followed up in June and said it too will integrate the charging standard into its EVs starting in 2025.

Why It Matters: Several charging equipment makers including Blink Charging Co, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Tritium DCFC Ltd and BTC Power have also said that they will add NACS connectors to their network.

According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the Tesla design is “fundamentally better in every way for consumers.”

NACS vehicles outnumber CCS two-to-one and Tesla's Supercharging network has 60% more NACS posts than all the CCS-equipped networks combined, Tesla said in a blog in November.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Hyundai Unveils $85B Investment Plan To Become An EV Powerhouse