OpenAI Explores Marketplace: Empowering Developers to Monetize AI Models on Microsoft's ChatGPT

Microsoft Corp MSFT backed ChatGPT parent OpenAI eyes a marketplace to allow developers to sell their AI models built on top of its own AI technology.

The makers of such AI software's advanced large language models (LLMs) could offer them to other businesses through OpenAI's proposed marketplace, Reuters cites media sources.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman disclosed the potential plans during a meeting with developers in London in May.

Such a marketplace could compete with app stores run by some of the company's customers and technology partners - including Salesforce, Inc CRM and Microsoft and help OpenAI's technology reach a broader customer base.

Reportedly, two of OpenAI's customers, Aquant, which makes software manufacturers use to direct customers through device maintenance and repairs, and education app maker Khan Academy, might be interested in offering their ChatGPT-powered AI models on OpenAI's marketplace.

