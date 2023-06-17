Barron's Weekend Stock Picks: AutoNation, NRG Energy And Constellation Brands' Secret Sauce

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's. Here are the articles investors need to read.
In "Buy This Copper Stock. Shares Could Soar 50%," Jacob Sonenshine writes that Phoenix-based mining company Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX has outperformed its copper-mining peers and is set to "benefit from the long-term adoption of electric vehicles and other forms of alternative energy."
In "AutoNation Stock Has Rallied. CEO Michael Manley Scooped Up $1 Million of Shares," Ed Lin writes that automotive retailer AutoNation Inc AN has surged thanks to used-car data that was shared this past week.
In "NRG Takes a Stand Amid Fight With Activist Elliott," Carleton English delves into the moves Houston-based NRE Energy Inc NRG made after Elliot Management reinitiated its activist stake in the energy company.
"SoFi Stock Gets Downgraded Again. Analysts Say It's Come Too Far, Too Fast," by Emily Dattilo, explores why analysts from Piper Sandler and BofA Securities downgraded the stock of online bank SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI and lowered their rating to "Neutral."
"Move Over, Bud Light. Modelo Especial Is the New Top-Selling Beer," by Jack Hough, looks into the rise of Constellation Brands Inc's STZ Modelo Especial and its growth potential.
Read Next: Binance And SEC Reach Crucial Agreement — What It Means For Binance.US Customers
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.